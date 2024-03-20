Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 418.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $114.87.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

