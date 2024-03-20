Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $302.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $303.40.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.20.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

