Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,909 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.