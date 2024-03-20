Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

