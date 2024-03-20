Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,847,000 after acquiring an additional 62,236 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after acquiring an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after acquiring an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,995,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.