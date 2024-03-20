Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.86% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $368.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

