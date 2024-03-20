Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,074 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,132,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

