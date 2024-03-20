Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 25,428 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a PE ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.