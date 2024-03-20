Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,828 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 240.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,066.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,134.63 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,136.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,047.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $980.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

