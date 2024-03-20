Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 152,148 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 152,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,741,000 after buying an additional 4,427,187 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,307,000 after buying an additional 2,096,717 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.