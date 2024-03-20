Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 62,930 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.27% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

