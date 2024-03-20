Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $640,407,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

