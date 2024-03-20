Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 270.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $423.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.08 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.09 and a 200 day moving average of $409.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Stories

