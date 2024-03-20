Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in RTX by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

