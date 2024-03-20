Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

