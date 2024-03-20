Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

