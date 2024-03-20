Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 18,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3,460.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

