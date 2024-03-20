Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 141 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AMT opened at $196.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.57.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
