Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 15,397 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $139.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.70.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

