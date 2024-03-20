Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 20,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $164.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

