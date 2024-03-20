Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $185.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $136.64 and a 1-year high of $185.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average is $165.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.