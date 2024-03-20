Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 34,130 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,130 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,176.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

