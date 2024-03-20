Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $965,392,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,248,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after buying an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAT opened at $348.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.11 and a 200-day moving average of $295.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

