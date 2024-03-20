easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $474.70

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.70 ($6.04) and traded as high as GBX 540.60 ($6.88). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 539 ($6.86), with a volume of 1,633,306 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 690 ($8.78) to GBX 680 ($8.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.91) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 609.17 ($7.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,253.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 540.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 474.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,162.79%.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($64,544.88). Insiders acquired a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

