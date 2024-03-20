EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 3,750 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.92 per share, with a total value of C$89,694.38.

AutoCanada Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. AutoCanada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$15.14 and a 52-week high of C$27.54.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.65.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.