Edward M. Md Kaye Sells 11,150 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STOK

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.