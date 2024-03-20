Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $94.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $95.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

