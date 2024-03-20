Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.21

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.21 and traded as high as C$22.41. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$22.35, with a volume of 343,255 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.63.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4295866 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.