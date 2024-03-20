Elementis (LON:ELM) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Elementis alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ELM

Elementis Stock Performance

Elementis Company Profile

Shares of ELM stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £846.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,057.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.55. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.20 ($1.89). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.