Elementis (LON:ELM) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Elementis Stock Performance
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
