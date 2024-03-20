Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.64

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.64 and last traded at $111.24, with a volume of 138079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.