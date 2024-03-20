Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.4 %
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $785.09 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.