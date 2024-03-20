Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.4 %

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $774.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $785.09 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

