Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 540.0 days.
Energean Stock Performance
Shares of Energean stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.
About Energean
