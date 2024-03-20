Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 309.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.56. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

In other Energy Vault news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,993.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,881 shares of company stock valued at $79,538. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

