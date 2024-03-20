Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Enertopia Price Performance

Shares of Enertopia stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.

