Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Enertopia Price Performance
Shares of Enertopia stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Enertopia
