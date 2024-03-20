ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

