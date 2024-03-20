Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.09

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.09 and traded as low as $20.05. Ennis shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 105,969 shares trading hands.
Ennis Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $524.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.44.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter.
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
