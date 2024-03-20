Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.09

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.09 and traded as low as $20.05. Ennis shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 105,969 shares trading hands.

Ennis Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $524.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ennis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ennis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ennis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.