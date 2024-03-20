Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $160,132.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,571 shares in the company, valued at $777,768.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $192,689. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $145,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
