EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.81 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.63. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $101.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

