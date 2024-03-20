Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for bluebird bio, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in bluebird bio by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

