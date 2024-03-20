Eric R. Ball Sells 40,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.84. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SOUN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after buying an additional 676,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

