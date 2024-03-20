Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Escalade Stock Down 0.6 %

ESCA opened at $13.20 on Monday. Escalade has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $181.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Escalade by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Escalade by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

