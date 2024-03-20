Evan Bakst Buys 15,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director Evan Bakst bought 15,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Alphatec Trading Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. Alphatec’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
