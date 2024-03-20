Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Update

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Eventbrite

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 710,548 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 179,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 145,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eventbrite

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of EB stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.