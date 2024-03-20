Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Exagen had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 74.54%. The company had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Exagen updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Exagen has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $26.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 30.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

