Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC's holdings in DocuSign were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock worth $2,604,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 163.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

About DocuSign



DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

