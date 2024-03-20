Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,015,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $413,260,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exelon by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,792,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.