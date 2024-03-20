Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Daniel Vidal Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Vidal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,727 shares in the company, valued at $259,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Vidal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Daniel Vidal sold 5,202 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $11,132.28.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expensify by 287.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Expensify by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 252.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 801,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 135.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 584,734 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

