Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Charles S. Miller Sells 11,076 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles S. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,336,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,700,000 after buying an additional 710,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after acquiring an additional 446,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,780,000 after acquiring an additional 423,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

