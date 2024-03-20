Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at DA Davidson

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $6.50 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Fathom Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. Fathom has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 289,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom during the second quarter worth about $621,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Fathom by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile



Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

