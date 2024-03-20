Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.17

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 47137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIHL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,110,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,892,000. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,116,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $75,354,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,553,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

